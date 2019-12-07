Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-U.S. Justice Ginsburg puts temporary hold on Trump financial records dispute

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 05:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 04:55 IST
UPDATE 2-U.S. Justice Ginsburg puts temporary hold on Trump financial records dispute
Image Credit: Wikipedia

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday put a temporary hold on a court ruling that would require records held by Deutsche Bank AG and Capital One Financial Corp to be handed over to Democratic-led congressional panels. Trump's lawyers asked the high court to put a hold a Dec. 3 ruling by Manhattan-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals directing the two banks to comply with April subpoenas by the House of Representatives Financial Services Committee and Intelligence Committee for the financial records.

In a brief order, Ginsburg said that the lower court ruling is now on hold until Dec. 13. The material sought by the committees includes records of accounts, transactions, and investments linked to Trump, his three oldest children, their immediate family members, and several Trump Organization entities.

Trump filed an appeal to the Supreme Court on Thursday in a separate case seeking to prevent the House Oversight Committee from obtaining financial records from Mazars LLP, Trump's longtime accounting firm. An appeals court in Washington ruled against Trump in October. The Supreme Court on Nov. 25 granted Trump's request to put the subpoena enforcement in that case on hold while the president appeals to the matter. Both cases represent an important showdown over the powers of the presidency versus those of Congress.

The lower court rulings, if left intact, would bring House Democrats closer to getting some of the details about Trump's business interests even as they pursue an impeachment inquiry focusing on his dealings with Ukraine. Trump, running for re-election in 2020, has fought to keep his financial and tax records private. He broke with tradition by not releasing his tax returns as a candidate in 2016 and as president.

Trump sued Deutsche Bank and Capital One in an effort to prevent the disclosure of his financial records. U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos ruled in May that the subpoenas could be enforced, prompting Trump's to appeal to the 2nd Circuit. Trump in November also asked the Supreme Court to reverse a separate appeals court ruling that directed Mazars to hand over his personal and corporate tax returns from 2011 to 2018 to local prosecutors in New York City. The justices are due to discuss on Dec. 13 whether to hear Trump's appeal in that case.

In that same case, the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, a Democrat, is seeking the returns as part of a criminal investigation into Trump and the Trump Organization, the president's family real estate business. The court has a 5-4 conservative majority that includes two Trump appointees: Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

All three cases could be put on a fast track, meaning that if the court decides to hear them, a ruling would be possible before the end of June, when its current term ends.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Brinda Karat expresses grief over death of Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze

CPI M leader Brinda Karat on Saturday expressed grief over the death of a 23-year-old rape victim who was set ablaze by five men in Uttar Pradeshs Unnao district. This is a murder. She was raped and set ablaze by the accused and the Uttar P...

UPDATE 1-Golf-Woodland one-shot ahead at World Challenge, Woods lurks

U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland birdied the final two holes for a one-shot lead after the Hero World Challenge third round in the Bahamas on Friday as tournament host Tiger Woods lurked two shots behind.American Woodland fired a wedge shot...

UPDATE 18-Saudi airman in U.S. for training suspected in deadly shooting at Florida naval base

A member of the Saudi Air Force visiting the United States for military training is the suspect in a shooting that killed four people and injured eight at a U.S. Navy base in Florida on Friday, the state governor and other officials said. T...

UPDATE 9-White House tells Democrats it will not participate in Trump impeachment hearing

The White House said on Friday it would refuse to take part in hearings in the U.S. House of Representatives set for next week that will consider what articles of impeachment to bring against President Donald Trump. In a letter to Judiciary...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019