Mexico official lauds progress on trade deal but says work remains
Mexico's deputy foreign minister for North America, Jesus Seade, said on Friday that negotiators made "good progress" to close the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade deal, but many elements remained to be resolved.
"We're working hard on all the issues, it's not easy," he told reporters outside the U.S. Trade Representative office in Washington.
