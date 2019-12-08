Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Mexico, U.S. draw closer to finalizing USMCA -source

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 04:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 04:13 IST
UPDATE 2-Mexico, U.S. draw closer to finalizing USMCA -source
The person added that U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi still needed to agree on revisions of the pact, known as USMCA. Image Credit: Flickr

U.S. and Mexican negotiators are "very close" to finalizing the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, a Washington-based source familiar with the talks said on Saturday, after a top Mexico official said the two sides had made progress on the trade deal.

The person added that U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi still needed to agree on revisions of the pact, known as USMCA. Mexico approved USMCA this year, but U.S. ratification has been held up by Democratic lawmakers, who have voiced concerns over the enforcement of labor and environmental provisions.

"We're getting close, I'm confident," Mexico's deputy foreign minister for North America, Jesus Seade, told reporters outside the U.S. Trade Representative's office in Washington. He said he would likely return on Monday to continue talks. On Friday evening, Seade had said that many issues still needed to be resolved.

A spokesman for Pelosi could not immediately be reached for comment, and the U.S. Trade Representative's office did not respond to a request for comment. One point of contention is over steel after U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer made a last-minute demand for a revised definition of what would constitute North American steel under automotive rules of origin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

UPDATE 2-Indian rape victim dies in hospital after being set ablaze

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-America win first Colombian title since 2008

America won their first Colombian league title since 2008 when they beat Junior 2-0 in front of their home fans in Cali on Saturday. The home side went ahead after 19 minutes when Michael Rangels header hit the woodwork and bounced in off k...

Rampur: Patient's relatives vandalise hospital after being referred to different facility

A group of people, accompanying a patient with heart disease to the District Hospital in Rampur vandalised the Emergency ward of the hospital on Friday after the hospital management referred him to a different hospital citing non-availabili...

Report: Wizards G Thomas (calf) not ready to return

Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas expects to miss at least two more games with a left calf strain that has kept him out of the last two contests, according to an NBC Sports Washington report. Thomas was first held out of Thursdays 119-...

UPDATE 3-Democrats huddle to draft impeachment charges against Trump

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives met on Saturday to prepare for what could be the final week of their months-old impeachment inquiry that has imperiled Donald Trumps presidency. After emerging from an all-day closed door meeti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019