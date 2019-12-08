Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thailand delays deporting family of Rakhine insurgent leader

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Bangkok
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 15:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 15:13 IST
Thailand delays deporting family of Rakhine insurgent leader
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Thailand will delay the deportation of the wife and children of the top commander of the Arakan Army insurgent group that is fighting Myanmar's army while authorities carry out a full investigation, Thai officials said on Sunday.

Hnin Zar Phyu, 38, the wife of Major General Tun Myat Naing, 41, their 11-year-old daughter and 11-month-old son were arrested in northern Thailand last Wednesday and charged with illegal entry after Myanmar revoked their passports. The arrests prompted a barrage of pressure on Thailand from rights groups concerned that the family could be forced back to Myanmar in what has been an increasing pattern by Southeast Asian states to send home each other's dissidents.

"Right now we are in the investigation phase," Thai police deputy spokesman Krisana Pattanacharoen told Reuters. "Whether that will lead to deportation or not, there are processes in determining if they are wanted by another country and why, but we are not at that stage yet," he said.

Hnin Zar Phyu and Saw Pyae Shun, 11, and Myat Lin Zan, aged 11 months, had been sent to an immigration detention center in Bangkok, he said. Tun Myat Naing is the top commander of the Arakan Army that is fighting for greater autonomy for Rakhine state, which caught global attention after more than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims fled a crackdown by Myanmar's military in 2017.

Tens of thousands of people have fled clashes this year between Myanmar's army and the Arakan Army, an ethnic armed group that recruits mostly from Rakhine's Buddhist majority and is branded a terrorist group by the government. Rights groups have called on the Thai government to prevent a forced return of Hnin Zar Phyu and her children to Myanmar and raised the option of resettlement in another country.

"International pressure can mean the difference between freedom and persecution in a Myanmar jail cell. It's crucial that a government step forward and welcome all three for resettlement," Matthew Smith, executive director of Fortify Rights, told Reuters. In July, Singapore authorities arrested and deported a group of Myanmar nationals with links to the Arakan Army, saying their activities caused "security concerns".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

UPDATE 2-Indian rape victim dies in hospital after being set ablaze

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

AAP MP Sanjay Singh targets MCD over Anaj Mandi fire

Aam Aadmi Party AAP MP Sanjay Singh has blamed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi MCD for the fire at Anaj Mandi which left 43 dead and 16 injured on Sunday. If a factory was operating illegally at a house, then it was the responsibility of...

One-stop shops to be set up in gurudwaras to help survivors of anti-Sikh riots

Delhi gurudwara management body DSGMC has decided to open special shops named 1984 Stores to rehabilitate families affected by the anti-Sikh riots that occurred 35 years ago in the city. The 1984 Stores will be opened at 10 historic gurudwa...

Malaysia reports first case of polio since 1992

A three-month-old Malaysian infant has been diagnosed with polio, the first case reported in the country in nearly three decades, a top health official said on Sunday. The baby boy from Tuaran in Malaysias Sabah state on Borneo island teste...

Assam: Movement of 19 trains affected after goods train derails at Dibrugarh

The movement of 19 trains between the Naharkatiya and Duliajan stations was on Sunday affected after seven wagons of a goods train derailed near the Naharkatiya station in Dibrugarh district earlier today. According to a press note by the N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019