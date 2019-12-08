Left Menu
Development News Edition

Labhpur triple murder: Mukul Roy becomes accused, TMC MLA's

  • PTI
  • |
  • Suri
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 20:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 20:09 IST
Labhpur triple murder: Mukul Roy becomes accused, TMC MLA's

The police has submitted a supplementary charge sheet in a Birbhum district court in the politically significant Labhpur triple murder case of 2010, including the names of BJP leader Mukul Roy and TMC MLA Manirul Islam, among others as accused. The name of Islam who joined the saffron camp earlier this year reappeared in the supplementary charge sheet after it had been dropped from the previous one filed in 2014, while Roy's name came up for the first time in the case.

The supplementary charge sheet was filed after the Calcutta High Court on September 4 directed the district police to probe the murder case afresh and submit its report within three months. The police submitted the charge sheet before the Bolpur sub-divisional court on Saturday and included the names of 23 people as accused.

"As per the direction of the honourable high court, we have investigated the matter afresh and submitted the report before the court," Superintendent of Police Shyam Singh said on Sunday. On June 4, 2010, siblings Dhanu Sheikh, Kotan Sheikh and Turak Sheikh were murdered at Labhpur. The victims' family lodged a complaint accusing 52 people including Manirul Islam, who had then switched from the Left Front constituent Forward Bloc to the Trinamool Congress.

His name had been dropped from the final charge sheet in 2014, after the victim's family members told the court that Islam had been named in the FIR by mistake. However, Zarina Biwi, the victims' mother, later filed a petition in the high court claiming that she was forced to state that Islam was not involved in the case in her statement under Section 164 of CrPC.

Islam, who joined the BJP earlier this year, is allegedly involved in the several incidents of torture and atrocities on political rivals and has boasted publicly about it. He said in 2014 that he could "crush (his rivals) under his feet". However, many leaders in the saffron party's state unit protested openly against his induction. Roy's name came up for the first time in the case in the supplementary charge sheet. Roy, who was once considered the second-in-command in the Trinamool Congress, had also joined the saffron party in 2017..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Fast & Furious 9: All characters’ roles revealed, What about Paul Walker’s character?

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Sunday was meant for cricket: Friend of injured workers

Eighteen-year-old Mohammad Wasim was looking forward to the game of cricket he and his friends indulged in every Sunday in a park in the Anaj Mandi area here. But the elation soon turned into horror and despair when he came to know that a m...

Paika rebellion memorial to inspire future generations: Prez

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday laid the foundation stone for a memorial to commemorate 200 years of Paika rebellion against the British rule, contending that the cenotaph in Odishas Khurda district would be a source of inspiration for ...

Centre planning police memorials in various districts:Minister

Union minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said memorials of police personnel died in the line of duty will be set up in various districts to instill the spirit of patriotism among people. He also lamented wrong portrayal of the police throug...

Gang involved in impersonating aspirants of CTET busted

The Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday busted a gang involved in impersonating aspirants of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test-2019 examination and arrested 10 people in Moradabad, officials said. Two of the gang members...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019