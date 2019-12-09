Iran ready for full prisoner swap, "ball is in the US’ court" - Zarif
Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday Iran is ready for a full prisoner exchange with the United States, tweeting: "The ball is in the US' court".
"After getting our hostage back this week, fully ready for a comprehensive prisoner exchange," Zarif said.
The United States and Iran on Saturday swapped prisoners - an American detained for three years on spying charges and an imprisoned Iranian researcher - in a rare act of cooperation between two longtime foes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mohammad Javad Zarif
- United States
- Iran