Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday Iran is ready for a full prisoner exchange with the United States, tweeting: "The ball is in the US' court".

"After getting our hostage back this week, fully ready for a comprehensive prisoner exchange," Zarif said.

The United States and Iran on Saturday swapped prisoners - an American detained for three years on spying charges and an imprisoned Iranian researcher - in a rare act of cooperation between two longtime foes.

