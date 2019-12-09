Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran ready for full prisoner swap, "ball is in the US’ court" - Zarif

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 18:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 18:40 IST
Iran ready for full prisoner swap, "ball is in the US’ court" - Zarif
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday Iran is ready for a full prisoner exchange with the United States, tweeting: "The ball is in the US' court".

"After getting our hostage back this week, fully ready for a comprehensive prisoner exchange," Zarif said.

The United States and Iran on Saturday swapped prisoners - an American detained for three years on spying charges and an imprisoned Iranian researcher - in a rare act of cooperation between two longtime foes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Key film nominees for the 2020 Golden Globe awards

Nominations were announced on Monday for the 2020 Golden Globe awards for movies and television. The 77th Golden Globes, organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, will be presented at a gala dinner hosted by British comedian Ric...

UPDATE 2-EU hits Indonesian biodiesel with import duties over subsidies

The European Union confirmed tariffs on Indonesian biodiesel imports on Monday to counter what it sees as unfair subsidies, the latest blow to producers after the bloc ruled that palm oil should be phased out of renewable transport fuels. I...

UPDATE 1-'Marriage Story' leads Golden Globe nods, De Niro snubbed

The Netflix divorce drama Marriage Story led nominations on Monday for the Golden Globes with six nods, followed by Martin Scorseses gangster movie The Irishman, also on Netflix, with five. The two movies will also compete in the best drama...

UK polls: Brexit Party attracts numerous Indian-origin candidates

Britains Brexit Party, led by Nigel Farage as the far-right outfit pitching for a so-called hard exit from the European Union EU, has managed to attract a large number of Indian-origin candidates to contest the General Election on Thursday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019