HC directs preservation of bodies of slain accused in vet case

  • Hyderabad
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 19:06 IST
HC directs preservation of bodies of slain accused in vet case till Dec 13 Hyderabad, Dec 9 (PTI)The Telangana High Court on Monday directed authorities to preserve the bodies of the four slain accused in the woman veterinarian case, who were killed in an alleged encounter with police, till December 13. A division bench headed by Chief Justice R S Chauhan gavea direction in this regard.

The court ordered that the bodies can be shifted to the state-run Gandhi hospital at Hyderabad if the government hospital at Mahabubnagar does not have the facility to preserve them till December 13. The bodies are presently kept at thegovernment hospital at Mahabubnagar after autopsy following the alleged encounter on December 6.

When the plea came up, the Chief Justice wondered as to whether any FIR has been registered against police officers involved in the encounter. The court was of the view that as per Supreme Court guidelines, an FIR is required to be framed against those involved in an encounter.

Advocate General B S Prasad informed the Court that two PILs were filed in the Supreme Court on the same issue and the apex court has posted the case for hearing on Wednesday. In view of this, he sought adjournment of the case beyond Wednesday.

Following this, the High Court adjourned the matter to December 12. The court had on December 6 directed the state government to preserve the bodies till 8 PM on December 9.

The court issued the direction treating as a petition a representation received in the Office of the Chief Justice alleging that the 'encounter' was extra-judicial killing and requesting judicial intervention. The four accused were gunned down by police on Friday morning at Chattanpalli when they were taken to the scene of crime near the culvert, under which the charred remains of the 25-year-old veterinarian were found on November 28, to recover her phone, wrist-watch and others pertaining to the case.

The Cyberabad police had said its personnel resorted to "retaliatory" firing after two of the accused opened fire at police after snatching their weapons besides attacking the latter with stones and sticks, resulting in injuries to two policemen..

