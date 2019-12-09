Rajasthan high court to go paperless in a year: CJ Indrajit Mahanty

Rajasthan High Court Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty said on Monday that in a year, the functioning of the court will be made largely paperless. The major and decisive step towards making the court paperless will take around six months or a year to implement as it would be completely new for the judges and the advocates as well, Mahanty said.

"So in six months or a year, all filings will be e-filings, orders will be e-orders and there would not be any need for advocates to prepare and carry hard files," he said, seeking support of the advocates in this initiative. Mahanty also said the high court was preparing a vision document for the entire judiciary of Rajasthan wherein the requirement and the utilisation of the resources, man-power and judicial officers will be assessed.

The decision was taken at a full court meeting held on Sunday, he told media at the old court campus. "We are preparing a vision document of the entire judiciary of Rajasthan to see where all the resources are to be given, where all the man-power was required and how the best utilisation of our judicial officers could be done," Justice Mahanty said.

Encouragement to pre-litigation mediation also found mention in the full court meeting. he said. "With this, we would try that before a matter listed in the court for hearing, we call both the sides of the case and make efforts for a mutual resolution," Mahanti said.

He said if successful, it would not only be in favour of the people but also help in addressing the pendency of the cases, especially on matters related to partition and matrimony. The court administration is also going to issue judgment and order copies in Hindi language from February in order to promote use of regional languages.

