Russia sentences man to life in prison for St Petersburg metro bombing - Ifax

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 16:03 IST
  • Created: 10-12-2019 16:03 IST
A Russian court on Tuesday sentenced a man to life in prison after finding him guilty of organising a bombing on the St Petersburg metro in 2017 that killed 15 people, the Interfax news agency reported.

The St Petersburg court also sentenced 10 other people to between 19 and 28 years in jail over the attack, Interfax said. All 11 men had denied their guilt in the incident.

