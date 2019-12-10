Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greece says Libya-Turkish deal invalid, in bad faith

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Athens
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 16:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 16:14 IST
Greece says Libya-Turkish deal invalid, in bad faith
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Greece has lodged objections to the United Nations over an accord between Libya and Turkey mapping out maritime boundaries as a violation of international law, a Greek government spokesman said on Tuesday. "This agreement was compiled in bad faith," government spokesman Stelios Petsas told reporters.

Greece expelled the Libyan ambassador in response to the deal last week, infuriated at a pact that skirts the Greek island of Crete and infringes, in Athens's view, its continental shelf.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-WTO ban on tariffs for digital trade extended until June 2020

World Trade Organization WTO members agreed on Tuesday to renew a 20-year moratorium on placing tariffs on digital trade for six months, allaying fears that people would have to pay duties on e-books and software for the first time. The mor...

EarlySalary Launches a New Tool to Check Your Financial Wellness

Also suggests Financial Wellness tips and offers Pune, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India EarlySalary, Indias largest consumer lending application has recently announced the launch of its free monthly bureau credit score for its users...

Court to pronounce judgment on Dec 16 in Unnao rape case against Kuldeep Sengar

A Delhi court on Tuesday reserved verdict for next week in the case of alleged kidnapping and rape of a woman by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Unnao in 2017.District Judge Dharmesh Sharma said he will pronounce his judgment in th...

Yes Bank board says it will consider USD 500 mn offer of Citax Holdings and Citax Investment Group.

Yes Bank board says it will consider USD 500 mn offer of Citax Holdings and Citax Investment Group....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019