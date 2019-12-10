Greece says Libya-Turkish deal invalid, in bad faith

Greece has lodged objections to the United Nations over an accord between Libya and Turkey mapping out maritime boundaries as a violation of international law, a Greek government spokesman said on Tuesday. "This agreement was compiled in bad faith," government spokesman Stelios Petsas told reporters.

Greece expelled the Libyan ambassador in response to the deal last week, infuriated at a pact that skirts the Greek island of Crete and infringes, in Athens's view, its continental shelf.

