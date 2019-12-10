Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC to hear in January pleas on grant of quota in promotions to SC/ST employees

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 20:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 20:33 IST
SC to hear in January pleas on grant of quota in promotions to SC/ST employees

The Supreme Court said Tuesday it will consider in January all the aspects pertaining to grant of quota in promotions to SC/ST government employees. A bench, comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices S A Nazeer and Sanjiv Khanna, took note of the submissions of counsel for Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Tripura that an earlier order of the apex court to maintain "status quo" was coming in their way in promoting SC/ST and other employees.

"We will hear all the applications on January 28," said the bench. The Centre has recently urged the top court to refer its last year's verdict excluding the creamy layer within the SC/ST community from reservation benefits to a 7-judge bench for a review.

A 5-judge Constitution bench in 2018 held that the well-off members of the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities cannot be granted the benefits of reservation in college admissions and government jobs. The top court in the Jarnail Singh case had said that the Constitutional courts in implementing the principal of reservation will be within their jurisdiction to exclude the creamy layer from such groups or sub-groups from quota benefits by applying the principle of equality.

During brief hearing on Tuesday, senior lawyers R S Patwalia, who appeared for Tripura and Bihar and Indira Jaising, representing Madhya Pradesh, said the apex court's order to maintain "status quo" with regard to promotions has created a situation where several hundred posts, to be filled through promotions, are lying vacant. The court has fixed all the pleas on the issue of grant of quota in promotions to SC and ST employees for hearing on January 28.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. bars former Saudi diplomat in Turkey from entering U.S. over Khashoggi murder

The United States on Tuesday barred from entering the country Mohammed al Otaibi, who served as the Saudi consul general in Istanbul when Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered in his consulate in 2018, the U.S. State Department said...

NCLAT stays NCLT directive to make MCA party to all insolvency cases

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal NCLAT on Tuesday stayed an order passed by NCLT to make the Ministry of Corporate Affairs a party to all applications filed under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code as well as the Companies Act. A...

FACTBOX-Quotes: Democrats announce impeachment charges against Trump

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives unveiled formal charges against Donald Trump on Tuesday, moving quickly toward a momentous vote on whether to impeach the Republican president.Here are some quotes on the charges JERROLD NADLER...

UPDATE 2-Exxon Mobil prevails in New York climate change lawsuit

A judge on Tuesday ruled in favor of Exxon Mobil Corp in a lawsuit brought by New York state accusing the oil company of hiding from investors the true cost of addressing climate change. Justice Barry Ostrager in Manhattan Supreme Court rul...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019