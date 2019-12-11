EXCLUSIVE-Nearly 175 Saudi military aviation students grounded in U.S. after base shooting

Nearly 175 Saudi Arabian military aviation students have been grounded as part of a "safety stand-down" after a Saudi Air Force lieutenant shot and killed three people last week at a U.S. Navy base in Florida, U.S. officials told Reuters on Tuesday.

"A safety stand-down and operational pause commenced Monday for Saudi Arabian aviation students," Lieutenant Andriana Genualdi, a Navy spokeswoman, said.

She said the grounding included three different military facilities, including Naval Air Station Pensacola, Naval Air Station Whiting Field and Naval Air Station Mayport in Florida.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)