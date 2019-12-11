Left Menu
Development News Edition

French pension reform to fully impact new workers from 2022-PM

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 17:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 17:29 IST
French pension reform to fully impact new workers from 2022-PM
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian Image Credit: ANI

The French government's pension reform will apply in full to new entrants to the labor force from 2022, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Wednesday as he unveiled the details of a draft reform to overhaul the country's byzantine pension system.

The new system will keep the legal retirement age at 62 but the government will encourage people to work longer using a system of discounts and bonuses system, Philippe said in a speech.

Public sector workers have been on strike for seven days against the reforms, championed by President Emmanuel Macron, and unions have called for more protests on Dec. 12 and Dec. 17 following two mass demonstrations on Tuesday and last Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Prashant Kishor fires a fresh salvo at JD(U), seeks to remind

A recalcitrant JDU national vice president Prashant Kishor on Wednesday stuck to his guns, stating that the party- headed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar- should have spared a moment for all those who reposed their faith and trust in i...

US STOCKS-Futures flat with focus on tariff deadline, Fed decision

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a flat opening on Wednesday, with eyes fixed on the latest outcome of the Federal Reserves deliberations on interest rates and the looming deadline on tariffs in President Donald Trumps trade war with Chi...

Climate activist Greta Thunberg is Time' 2019 person of the year

Greta Thunberg, the Swedish teenager who became the voice of conscience for a generation facing the climate change emergency, was announced Wednesday as Time magazines 2019 Person of the Year.The 16-year-old first hit the headlines for her ...

UPDATE 2-Global airlines cut 2019 profit forecast over trade tensions

Airline profits are on course to fall faster than expected in 2019 as trade wars hit global commerce and broader confidence, the industrys main global body said on Wednesday while predicting a modest recovery next year. Cutting its full-yea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019