Pompeo says U.S. wants to work with Russia on Libya, reminds Lavrov on arms embargo
The United States wants to work with Russia to end the conflict in Libya, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday, adding that he told his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov a day ago of the arms embargo that is in place on Libya.
Speaking at a news conference, Pompeo declined to comment on an unarmed American drone going missing last month. Reuters reported that the U.S. military believes the drone was in fact shot by Russian air defenses and Washington is demanding the return of the aircraft's wreckage.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
