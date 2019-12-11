Left Menu
Development News Edition

Angola opens case against ex-minister over Namibia fishing bribe scandal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Luanda
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 21:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 21:02 IST
Angola opens case against ex-minister over Namibia fishing bribe scandal
Image Credit: Flickr

Angolan authorities have opened a criminal case against a former fishing minister for alleged involvement in a bribery scandal with Iceland's biggest fishing company that has seen six arrests in neighboring Namibia, state media reported on Wednesday. Two former Namibian ministers and four others implicated in Namibia's largest corruption scandal are awaiting trial. They are accused of conspiring with Iceland's biggest fishing company Samherji to receive payments worth millions of dollars in exchange for fishing quotas.

The scheme, which was exposed by Wikileaks, began in 2014 and included relatives of the ministers and officials from Angola, according to documents it posted online. It used a bilateral deal between the two neighboring nations in southwest Africa to enable Samherji to get quotas of tens of thousands of tonnes a year of horse mackerel, according to the documents. State-owned Jornal de Angola said authorities had frozen the assets of ex-minister of fisheries Victoria de Barros Neto and opened a case against her, her husband and four children.

"If there are signs of criminal acts, in due course we will provide information about the judicial process," state deputy prosecutor Alvaro da Silva Joao was quoted as saying. Former justice minister Sakeus Shanghala and fisheries minister Bernardt Esau, along with two former employees of South Africa's Investec, are among those awaiting trial in Namibia.

Norwegian police are meanwhile investigating DNB (DNB.OL), the country's largest bank after it too was named. Samherji has denied wrongdoing, as have Esau and Shanghala. DNB said it was cooperating with the investigation.

Investec said last month that two former employees on trial had not used their Investec positions to facilitate the alleged scheme in any way.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ISG calls for credible economic reforms in Lebanon -draft statement

Lebanon should urgently adopt a substantial, credible and comprehensive package of economic reforms, the international support group ISG for the country said in a draft statement on Wednesday. ISG also called on Lebanese authorities to adop...

Iran-backed attacks in Iraq risks uncontrollable escalation -U.S. official

A senior U.S. military official said on Wednesday attacks by Iranian-backed groups on bases hosting U.S. forces in Iraq were gathering pace and becoming more sophisticated, pushing all sides closer to an uncontrollable escalation.His warnin...

New Finland leader: "silent blessing" given to bring home Islamic State kids

Finlands new prime minister said on Wednesday the centre-left coalition government had given its silent blessing to the Foreign Minister to go ahead with plans to repatriate children of women who travelled to Syria to join Islamic State. Th...

EXCLUSIVE-Swiss humanitarian channel to Iran seen within months - Swiss, U.S. officials

A humanitarian channel to bring food and medicine to Iran could be up and running within months, senior Swiss and U.S. officials told Reuters, helping supply Swiss goods to the struggling population without tripping over U.S. sanctions.Food...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019