Charge sheet filed in Dalit woman's gang rape, murder case

A charge sheet has been filed in a court here in connection with the gang rape and murder of a Dalit woman in Kumram Bheem-Asifabad district of Telanganalast month, police said on Saturday. It was filed within 20 days of the incident after completion of investigation along with all relevant evidence with forensic reports and 44 witnesses have been cited, Kumram Bheem Asifabad district Superintendent of Police M Malla Reddy told reporters.

On November 25, the body of the 30-year-old woman was found with stab marks and subsequently three men were arrested for allegedly raping and murdering her. The woman was a street vendor.

Earlier, the woman's family along with different people's organisations held protests and demanded 'encounter' deaths for the three accused in the case similar to what was meted out to the four suspects in the veterinarian rape and murder case. "We have adequate evidence and police will extend all help and cooperation for completing the trial as early as possible," the SP said.

The Telangana government on December 11 issued orders for setting up a special court for speedy trial in the rape and murder of the Dalit woman. The incident took place just days before the veterinarian was raped and murdered.

All four accused in the case were shot dead in an alleged encounter in the early hours of December 6 at the site of the crime..

