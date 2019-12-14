Left Menu
Development News Edition

Charge sheet filed in Dalit woman's gang rape, murder case

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 17:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 17:40 IST
Charge sheet filed in Dalit woman's gang rape, murder case

A charge sheet has been filed in a court here in connection with the gang rape and murder of a Dalit woman in Kumram Bheem-Asifabad district of Telanganalast month, police said on Saturday. It was filed within 20 days of the incident after completion of investigation along with all relevant evidence with forensic reports and 44 witnesses have been cited, Kumram Bheem Asifabad district Superintendent of Police M Malla Reddy told reporters.

On November 25, the body of the 30-year-old woman was found with stab marks and subsequently three men were arrested for allegedly raping and murdering her. The woman was a street vendor.

Earlier, the woman's family along with different people's organisations held protests and demanded 'encounter' deaths for the three accused in the case similar to what was meted out to the four suspects in the veterinarian rape and murder case. "We have adequate evidence and police will extend all help and cooperation for completing the trial as early as possible," the SP said.

The Telangana government on December 11 issued orders for setting up a special court for speedy trial in the rape and murder of the Dalit woman. The incident took place just days before the veterinarian was raped and murdered.

All four accused in the case were shot dead in an alleged encounter in the early hours of December 6 at the site of the crime..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

UPDATE 1-Renault offers CEO job to SEAT's Luca De Meo, says La Vanguardia

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Southern Philippines hit by 6.8 magnitude earthquake: USGS

Manila, Dec 15 AFP A strong 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit the southern Philippine island of Mindanao on Sunday, geologists said, the same area struck by a string of deadly tremors in October. The epicentre was south of the populous city of D...

Curfew relaxed in Guwahati, parts of Dibrugarh district

Curfew imposed on Guwahati and parts of Dibrugarh district in the wake of the violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act was relaxed on Sunday for several hours, police said. Special trains have been arranged by the Assam tourism...

De Silva hundred in rain-hit historic Pakistan Test

Rawalpindi, Dec 15 AFP Middle-order batsman Dhananjaya de Silva completed his century on the fifth and final day against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on Sunday, first Test in the country since 2009 shooting. The 28-year-old right-hander drove pac...

UPDATE 1-Strong earthquake strikes Philippines, no tsunami risk seen

A powerful earthquake struck near the southern Philippines city of Davao on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, but there was no threat of a tsunami.The magnitude 6.8 quake was centred 61 km 38 miles southwest of Davao on the southern ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019