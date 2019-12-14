Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goodwin jewelery chain owners sent in police custody

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thane
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 19:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 19:55 IST
Goodwin jewelery chain owners sent in police custody

Two owners of the Goodwin jewelery showroom chain, arrested for allegedly duping hundreds of depositors to the tune of over Rs 25 crore, were sent in police custody till December 24 by a court here on Saturday. The firm's owners and whole-time directors A M Sunilkumar Akrakaran and A M Sudheerkumar Akrakaran, who are brothers, were produced before District Judge P P Jadhav who remanded them in the custody of the Economic Offences Wing.

The duo had surrendered before the special court for Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (MPID) Act on Friday. The district judge, on Saturday, also directed the EOW to assess the assets of the accused duo, so that the duped investors could be repaid their money at least partially.

Hundreds of depositors of the Goodwin jewelery chain were left high and dry after it shut its outlets in several cities in Maharashtra, including neighbouring Mumbai and Pune, besides Thane, around Diwali this year. As many as 1,154 customers were allegedly cheated by the chain.

Apart from the offence of cheating under IPC section 420, the two brothers were also booked under the MPID Act. The Goodwin group had outlets in Navi Mumbai, Thane, Mumbai, Pune and Thrissur in Kerala..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

French firm Suez working on two water projects in India

France-based Suez SA is working on two water management projects worth 217 million euros over Rs 1,700 crore in New Delhi and Mangalore, a company official said. A waste water treatment plant is being set up in Okhla here at a cost of 145 m...

Pakistan foreign office spokesperson Faisal appointed ambassador to Germany

In a major reshuffle, Pakistan government has appointed 20 senior foreign office officials for diplomatic assignments abroad including spokesperson Mohammad Faisal as the new ambassador to Germany. In the reshuffle, which has been approved ...

Golf-Woods sets example as player, creates unity as captain

With an unblemished 3-0-0 record this week there was no better player at the Presidents Cup than U.S. captain Tiger Woods, who proved that at 43 he remains the sports most dangerous competitor when the stakes are at their highest. No longer...

Call upon all sections of society to thwart elements misleading people in Assam on CAA: Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday called upon all sections of the society to thwart the elements, who are misleading people on the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019. We are committed to protect all genuine Indian citizens an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019