Charge sheet filed against nine cops in custodial death

The Kerala Police on Monday filed a charge sheet against nine police personnel in connection with the alleged custodial death of a 26-year-old man at nearby Varappuzha last year. The Investigating Officer filed the charge sheet in a magistrate court in North Paravur near here.

Four policemen, including Sub Inspector G S Deepak, have been charged with murder under IPC section 302, special prosecutor P G Manu said. Sreejith, who was taken into custody in April last year in connection with the death of a person, had died in a private hospital here.

Then Aluva (Rural) SP AV George is a witness in the case. Sreejith's relatives had alleged that he died due to torture and demanded that George be made an accused in the case.PTI TGB BN BN.

