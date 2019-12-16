Left Menu
Development News Edition

Set up two special courts in districts with over 300 FIRs under POCSO Act: SC

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 20:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 20:09 IST
Set up two special courts in districts with over 300 FIRs under POCSO Act: SC

The Supreme Court on Monday said that states would have to set up two designated courts in districts where the number of pending cases of child abuse under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act is more than 300. A bench of Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose made it clear that an earlier direction of the apex court for setting up one court in each district having more than 100 FIRs under POCSO Act meant that it has to be a designated court to deal with only such cases under the law.

"We make it clear that POCSO cases have to be dealt with by exclusive POCSO courts which will not deal with other cases. Where there are more than 100 cases, there would be one exclusive POCSO court. If there are 300 or more cases, there should be two special POCSO courts in a district," the bench said. However, the apex court said that in case there are less number of cases under the POCSO Act in a particular district, the special court might also deal with other cases such as rape.

"I have been in high court (as a judge). I know if there are too many courts and less work, then it makes the system inefficient," Justice Gupta observed. The bench dealt with state-wise data of POCSO cases and the number of special courts established in a district.

On July 25, the top court had directed setting up of a centrally-funded designated court in each district having more than 100 FIRs under the POCSO Act to deal exclusively with cases of sexual offences against children. In a slew of directions, the apex court had also said that a short clip, intended to spread awareness about prevention of child abuse and prosecution of crimes against children, be screened in every movie hall and transmitted by various television channels at regular intervals.

It had directed that the special court be funded by the Centre that will take care of appointment of presiding officer, support persons, special public prosecutors, court staff and infrastructure, including creation of child-friendly environment and vulnerable witness court rooms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

Car blast kills one man in Damascus

Damascus Syria, Dec 17 SputnikANI At least one man was killed in a car explosion in the Syrian capital in the early hours of Tuesday, Syria TV reports.The car driver was killed when an explosive device, planted by terrorists in his vehicle,...

'Little Miss Period" tackles Japan's menstruation taboos with a punch

Her timing can be terrible and she can pack a mean punch.But Little Miss Period - a pink blob with red lips and red pants who stars in a Japanese manga comic and movie of the same name - has a mission breaking taboos in a society where talk...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks ride Wall St momentum to 8-month peak, pound slips

Asian shares rose to their highest in eight months on Tuesday, as trade deal optimism and Wall Streets streak to all-time highs supported sentiment, while familiar fears of a hard Brexit knocked the pound. The mood carried MSCIs broadest in...

New strategy adopted for resolving historical claims arising from abuse

The Crown has adopted a new strategy for resolving historical claims arising from abuse in state care that better reflects its principled response to the Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry, State Services Minister Chris Hipkins and A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019