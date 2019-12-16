Left Menu
SC seeks Centre's time-frame for final call on financing Amrapali stalled projects from stress funds

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 21:09 IST
The Supreme Court Monday asked the Centre to inform by Tuesday as to how much time it will take to decide on application for financing the stalled projects of now defunct Amrapali Group from the newly launched Rs 25,000 crore stress fund for the real estate sector. The Centre told the top court that a due procedure has to be followed for securing funds from the stress fund announced by the central government.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and U U Lalit asked Additional Solicitor General Vikramjeet Banerjee to inform the court by Tuesday morning as to how much time will be needed to process the application. Banerjee said the Rs 25,000 core stress funds is actually the alternate investment fund in which Centre has to contribute Rs 10,000 crore and Rs 15,000 crore has to be contributed by other financial institutions for financing the stalled real estate projects stuck for years. He said the State Bank of India will act as a fund manager and it will disburse the amount based on certain norms after an application is made by a real estate entity.

The bench asked Banerjee whether there is any time limit for disposal of such applications, if made to the fund manager. Banerjee replied that he has no instruction with regard to the time limit but in case Amrapali needs to secure funds, then it has to make an application in this regard.

The bench said it can issue directions to the court receiver to give an application in this regard but it needs to know as how much time, will the processing time takes. "We can issue directions to the court receiver appointed for properties of Amrapali but you tell us by Tuesday morning as how much time is needed to take a final call on the applications," it said.

The bench said it would pass orders on Wednesday in this regard after the Centre informs it about the time limit. During the hearing, the top court also expressed annoyance over the manner in which government owned Metal Scrap Trade Corporation (MSTC) was working in auctioning the properties of Amrapali Group.

It said that the court has to withdraw properties from Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) which was earlier entrusted with auctioning of Amrapali properties as there was cartelisation and proper amount was not fetched even for prime properties. The top court said that if the same situation prevails then it may withdraw the properties from MSTC from auctioning them.

It also took serious note MSTC not being represented by any lawyer in the court and asked the Banerjee to inform the court about the steps taken by the corporation on the auctioning front. The top court asked the NBCC to expedite completion of category-A projects of Amrapali, so that they can be sold and the amount could be used for financing other smaller projects.

On December 2, the top court had directed thousands of Amrapali home buyers to pay outstanding amounts by January 31 either in installments or at one go for speedy completion of all stalled projects. It had asked Banerjee to seek instruction on whether certain amount of money from the Rs 25,000 crore fund, announced on November 6 by the Centre for completing stalled real estate projects in the country., can be used as a loan for pending Amrapali projects and what are the modalities.

It had directed government owned MSTC to auction a fleet of 86 luxury cars attached on the court's order from the Amrapali Group of companies to garner funds for the pending projects. On October 14, to ensure speedy disposal of attached properties of now defunct Amrapali Group of Companies and its directors, the top court had asked the MSTC to auction them and deposit the cash with the apex court registry.

Earlier, the apex court had cracked its whip on errant builders for breaching the trust reposed by home buyers and ordered cancellation of the registration of the Amrapali Group under real estate law RERA, and ousted it from its prime properties in the NCR by nixing the land leases. It had directed the state-run National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) to complete the stalled projects of the Amrapali Group, whose directors Anil Kumar Sharma, Shiv Priya and Ajay Kumar are behind bars on the top court's order.

It directed the Centre and states to ensure that projects are completed in a time-bound manner as contemplated in RERA and home buyers are not defrauded, and ordered the Noida and Greater Noida authorities to give completion certificate to the homebuyers of Amrapali group who are already residing in various projects. The top court also termed the sequence of events in Amrapali group as "shocking and surprising state of affairs" where such large-scale cheating has taken place and middle and poor class homebuyers were duped and deprived of their hard-earned money.

