Russia and Turkey to discuss Libya military support in January -Kremlin

President Vladimir Putin will next month discuss with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan a plan by Turkey to provide military support to Libya's internationally recognized government, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"Russia ..supports any efforts and individual countries in terms of finding solutions to the (Libyan) crisis," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

