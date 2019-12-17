Russia and Turkey to discuss Libya military support in January -Kremlin
President Vladimir Putin will next month discuss with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan a plan by Turkey to provide military support to Libya's internationally recognized government, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.
"Russia ..supports any efforts and individual countries in terms of finding solutions to the (Libyan) crisis," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vladimir Putin
- Tayyip Erdogan
- Kremlin
- Dmitry Peskov
- Turkish
- Libya
- Russia
ALSO READ
Kremlin says it views reports of possible Russian UK election meddling 'with irony'
UPDATE 1-Kremlin laughs off allegations of possible Russian UK election meddling
Kremlin says free market cannot be stopped after FBI raises fears over Russian apps
Kremlin calls for Europe to be part of any new missile treaty
Kremlin says NATO's spending plans confirm its fears about the alliance