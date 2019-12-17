Anxious about environment, but have to keep commuter interests

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday said while it was anxious about the environment, it also has to keep in mind interests of thousands of commuters who would benefit from the upcoming Metro projects in the city. A division bench of Justices S C Dharmadhikari and R I Chagla was hearing a bunch of petitions challenging permission given to develop the Metro Line 4, connecting Wadala in Mumbai to Kasarwadavli on Ghodbunder Road in Thane.

The petitioners are seeking that the route be built as an underground corridor instead of an elevated one. The petitioners also complained that the MMRDA had not obtained prior environmental clearance for the metro line, although it is mandatory.

Petitioners' counsel Gayatri Singh on Tuesday told the court 36 trees are proposed to be cut while 900 others are to be transplanted to make way for the project. Singh said transplantation of trees have not been successful in the past when it was done for other Metro lines in the city.

The bench then pointed out it has to consider larger public interest keeping in mind the condition of roads and traffic congestion. "We are equally anxious...we will ensure that the trees are transplanted and taken care of later. We will also make the authorities plant more saplings," the court said.

"See the condition of the city roads and traffic... people are suffering. This (Metro) is a public convenience project. We have to take care of the interests of all those people....those persons who are dying after falling off crowded local trains," it added.

The bench noted that the common man's interests are not represented before it and hence it has to keep it in mind. The court further said the TMC will have to earmark some area within its civic limits for the transplanted trees and this area should not be reserved for any other purpose.

The court posted the matter for further hearing on December 19 and sought a draft plan from the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRCL) on the transplantation of trees..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)