Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anxious about environment, but have to keep commuter interests

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 17:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 17:37 IST
Anxious about environment, but have to keep commuter interests

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday said while it was anxious about the environment, it also has to keep in mind interests of thousands of commuters who would benefit from the upcoming Metro projects in the city. A division bench of Justices S C Dharmadhikari and R I Chagla was hearing a bunch of petitions challenging permission given to develop the Metro Line 4, connecting Wadala in Mumbai to Kasarwadavli on Ghodbunder Road in Thane.

The petitioners are seeking that the route be built as an underground corridor instead of an elevated one. The petitioners also complained that the MMRDA had not obtained prior environmental clearance for the metro line, although it is mandatory.

Petitioners' counsel Gayatri Singh on Tuesday told the court 36 trees are proposed to be cut while 900 others are to be transplanted to make way for the project. Singh said transplantation of trees have not been successful in the past when it was done for other Metro lines in the city.

The bench then pointed out it has to consider larger public interest keeping in mind the condition of roads and traffic congestion. "We are equally anxious...we will ensure that the trees are transplanted and taken care of later. We will also make the authorities plant more saplings," the court said.

"See the condition of the city roads and traffic... people are suffering. This (Metro) is a public convenience project. We have to take care of the interests of all those people....those persons who are dying after falling off crowded local trains," it added.

The bench noted that the common man's interests are not represented before it and hence it has to keep it in mind. The court further said the TMC will have to earmark some area within its civic limits for the transplanted trees and this area should not be reserved for any other purpose.

The court posted the matter for further hearing on December 19 and sought a draft plan from the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRCL) on the transplantation of trees..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against students

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Goons were called in during Seelampur protest: AAP MLA

Some goons were called in to disrupt the entire atmosphere, said Seelampur AAP MLA Mohammad Ishraq Khan said on Tuesday. Since the former MLA took out a rally, the entire atmosphere was disrupted. All markets have been shut down. Goons were...

UPDATE 1-Trump plans to attend annual Davos economic forum -source familiar with the plan

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to attend the annual Davos economic forum in January, a source familiar with the plan said on Tuesday.Trump had to cancel his plan to attend the annual gathering of global economic leaders early this year d...

Trump administration refrains from endorsing U.S. Senate measure on Armenian Genocide

The Trump administration on Tuesday refrained from endorsing a resolution passed by the U.S. Senate recognizing as genocide the mass killings of Armenians a century ago, saying it continued to see them as mass atrocities. The position taken...

NFL Playoff Scenarios: Cowboys, Eagles vie for East title

For weeks, the NFC East has appeared to be the division no team wanted to win. The Dallas Cowboys bounced back from a dreadful run that included losses to the Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears to trounce the Los Angeles Rams last week. The vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019