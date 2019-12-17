Work on Bank of England governor appointment ongoing -PM Johnson's spokesman

Work to appoint a new Governor of the Bank of England is ongoing, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Tuesday.

The announcement is one of the most pressing decisions for the government after Johnson's election victory last week. The current boss, Mark Carney, is due to leave the bank on Jan. 31.

Johnson's spokesman said he did not have a firm date for an announcement.

