Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC seeks Centre, AIIMS reply on plea alleging lacunae in two govt health schemes

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 19:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 19:43 IST
HC seeks Centre, AIIMS reply on plea alleging lacunae in two govt health schemes

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought response of the Centre and AIIMS on a plea claiming lacunae in two major health related schemes -- Rashtriya Aarogya Nidhi and Ayushman Bharat -- due to which patients suffering from life threatening diseases are being deprived of monetary benefits to avail treatment. Justice Navin Chawla issued notices to the Ministry of Health and Family Services, Directorate General of Health Services and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on a petition filed by a minor, who is suffering from severe aplastic anaemia and requires bone marrow transplant which is the only life saving treatment for the disease.

The court asked the authorities to file their responses on the plea and listed the matter for further hearing on January 16. In the petition filed through his mother, the 11-year-old boy, a resident of Bihar, has sought the court's direction to the AIIMS to treat him with bone marrow transplantation which would cost around Rs 12 lakh.

Advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal, appearing for the minor, has also sought direction to the Health Ministry to remove the lacunae which debars persons like the petitioner, suffering from deadly diseases involving transplant treatment, to avail benefits as provided under the Rashtriya Aarogya Nidhi (RAN) scheme. The plea said as per rules, those who are covered under Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna cannot avail the benefits of RAN scheme.

Neither bone marrow transplant is covered under Ayushman Bharat scheme nor rules allow the petitioner to avail benefits of RAN scheme, due to which the child has been left with no option except to die, it alleged. It sought to declare that both the schemes, RAN and Ayushman Bharat, compliment each other to help patients like the petitioner.

The plea said the court had brought in RAN scheme to provide financial assistance for medical treatments to patients belonging to the below poverty line (BPL) category, who are suffering from life threatening diseases relating to the heart, kidney and liver, at government hospitals and super speciality facilities. Under RAN scheme, the patient was eligible for maximum financial assistance of Rs 15 lakh.

Thereafter, the government launched Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna, which covers the poor and economically backward segment and gives insurance cover of Rs five lakh per family. The plea said Ayushman Bharat scheme does not cover diseases which need transplant, i.e, end stage renal disease, chronic kidney and liver disease, aplastic anaemia and cancer.

"However, at the same time RAN scheme, whose object is to provide one time financial assistance to poor patients living below threshold poverty line and suffering from life threatening diseases relating to heart, kidney and liver..., is also denying financial assistance only because of superficial reason that family of the patient is covered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Jewar airport project: Conditional Letter of Award given to Swiss firm Zurich Airport

Cipla shares rise after Vysov anti-diabetic drug acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

NFL Playoff Scenarios: Cowboys, Eagles vie for East title

For weeks, the NFC East has appeared to be the division no team wanted to win. The Dallas Cowboys bounced back from a dreadful run that included losses to the Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears to trounce the Los Angeles Rams last week. The vi...

Soccer-Barca coach Valverde tells fans to protest freely in 'Clasico' but show respect

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde said fans can protest if they wish but must remain respectful during Wednesdays La Liga clash with Real Madrid, which is set to be a highly-politicised encounter between Spains biggest rivals. El Clasico has...

Airstrikes, shelling kill 16 in Syria's rebel-held areas

Airstrikes and artillery shelling killed at least 16 civilians including six members of the same family amid intensified violence in rebel-held areas of northwestern Syria, opposition activists said Tuesday. The bombardments hit three vil...

U.S. diplomat's wife involved in fatal crash should return to UK - foreign minister

British foreign minister Dominic Raab appealed to the of wife of a U.S. diplomat who was given diplomatic immunity after her alleged involvement in a car crash which killed a British teenager to do the right thing and return to the UK. Harr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019