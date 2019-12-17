Left Menu
Delhi: 22 people injured, 5 detained after protest against citizenship law turns violent in Seelampur

Twenty-one people including 12 police personnel and three from the Rapid Action Force (RAF) sustained injuries during protests against the amended Citizenship Act that turned violent in Seelampur here on Tuesday.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 17-12-2019 21:24 IST
  • Created: 17-12-2019 21:24 IST
Alok Kumar, Joint Commissioner, Delhi Police, speaking to ANI on Tuesday. . Image Credit: ANI

Twenty-one people including 12 police personnel and three from the Rapid Action Force (RAF) sustained injuries during protests against the amended Citizenship Act that turned violent in Seelampur here on Tuesday. "Total 21 people were injured, of which 12 are Delhi Police personnel and three are from the Rapid Action Force," Alok Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police, told ANI.

He said that five persons have been detained and two police booths have been damaged. He said that no lathi-charge was done by the police. Earlier in the day, the Joint Commissioner of Police had said that no bullet was fired and only tear gas shells were used. "Two public transport buses, one Rapid Action Force bus and some bikes were damaged during the protest," he said.

Delhi Police's Public Relations Officer (PRO) MS Randhawa said that the situation is under control now. "The situation in Seelampur area is under control now. I appeal to the people of Delhi to maintain peace and pay no heed to the rumours or false information being spread on social media," he said. "We are taking CCTV footage from the areas where any incident is taking place. Video recording is also being done. None of the people involved in such incidents will be spared," he added. The violent protests erupted in a part of Delhi on Tuesday as some anti-social elements pelted stones on policemen who were deployed in the area.A section of the mob was seen hitting a policeman with a baton and pushing him down. Police sources said protesters gathered around 1:15 pm in Zafrabad area and marched towards Seelampur.The police had to fire tear gas shells to control the situation. The vehicular movement on the 66-feet road, which connects Seelampur with Jafrabad was also closed due to the violent clashes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

