Mumbai: Police arrest man for sexually harassing woman via video call

The city police have arrested a man for sexually harassing a woman through video call here.

  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 21:48 IST
  • Created: 17-12-2019 21:48 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The city police have arrested a man for sexually harassing a woman through video call here. Police said: "A woman running a beauty parlour in Samta Nagar area of Kandivali had shared her number in various advertisements for her parlour. The accused made a video call to the woman via WhatsApp and showed his private parts during the call."

"On the complaint of the victim, police registered a case under Sections 354 and 509 of IPC and Section 67 of IT Act," said the police. "When the accused was traced and arrested, police came to know that he is a serial offender in sexual harassment cases. Recently, he came out from the jail after serving three years sentence in a POCSO case in Palghar district," added the police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

