Himachal Pradesh HC seeks status report on solid waste management

The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Tuesday sought status reports from the central and state governments on the implementation of Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. Hearing a PIL on "improper and unscientific dumping" of solid and toxic waste and sewage in the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh industrial belt, a bench of Chief Justice L Narayana Swamy and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua sought to know the status of implementation of the rules.

It directed the assistant solicitor general to file a status report on behalf of the Union ministries of urban development, agriculture, chemical and fertilisers, and new and renewable energy. It also directed the Himachal Pradesh government to file a status report on compliance of the rules, indicating whether the state policy has been prepared; whether the amount has been allocated to all local bodies; and whether the scheme for registration of waste pickers and waste dealers has been formulated.

The high court further directed all district magistrates and commissioners within the state to file status reports as to whether they have reviewed the performance of all local bodies within their district with respect to segregation, processing, treatment and disposal of waste. The court directed the state government to file an affidavit stating whether the landfill sites at Baddi and Barotiwala fall 100 metres away from the Sirsa river, 200 metres from habitable area, public parks and water supply wells, and 20 kilometres away from airports or airbase.

The court posted the matter for further hearing on January 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)