Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-U.S. House approves $1.4 trillion spending deal to avert shutdown, sends to Senate

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 02:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 01:02 IST
UPDATE 1-U.S. House approves $1.4 trillion spending deal to avert shutdown, sends to Senate
Image Credit: Wikipedia

The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday approved a $1.4 trillion spending package to avert a partial government shutdown that also would raise the U.S. tobacco purchasing age to 21 and permanently repeal several of the Affordable Care Act's taxes. The spending package now heads to the Senate, where lawmakers aim to approve it before current government funding runs out on Saturday, avoiding the type of messy budget battle that resulted in a record 35-day interruption of government services late last year and early this year.

The legislation worked out between leading lawmakers and the Trump administration, denies President Donald Trump the full $5 billion he requested to help build his signature wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, keeping funding static at $1.37 billion for border barriers. Most Democrats and some Republicans support a mix of improved physical barriers at the border, along with a combination of high-tech surveillance equipment and patrols by all-terrain vehicles and horses.

They have mostly rejected Trump's calls for at least $24 billion over the long run to build his much-touted wall, which he originally said Mexico would finance. Mexico rejected that idea. The wall's price tag could escalate as the federal government is forced to acquire private lands for construction. The crackdown on youth smoking, by changing the minimum age for cigarettes, vaping devices and other tobacco purchases to 21 from the current 18, would give the U.S. Food and Drug Administration six months to develop regulations. The agency would then have three years to work with states on implementing the change.

The largest expenditure in the bill is for the Department of Defense, which would get a total of $738 billion for this year, $22 billion more than last year. It does not include big-ticket benefit programs like Social Security and Medicare, which are funded separately.

The massive spending package comes as the U.S. government is expected to have a higher-than-average budget deficit over the coming decade, fueled in part by diminished revenue resulting from the 2017 Republican tax overhaul. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office projects the U.S. government will have a budget deficit of $960 billion in the 2019 fiscal year, and average annual deficits of $1.2 trillion over the 2020 and 2029 fiscal years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

CAA: Madras varsity students on protest mode for third day in

A section of students of the Madras University here continued their protest for the third day on Wednesday against the amendment to the Citizenship Act. The defiant students said they will continue their agitation.Meanwhile, students of col...

Not ashamed to talk about it: Theron on her mom killing her dad in self defense

Hollywood star Charlize Theron has opened up about her childhood when her mother shot and killed her alcoholic father in self defence, saying she is not ashamed to talk about the incident. The incident took place in June, 1991 in Benoni, ne...

Making franchise fans happy would be a mistake in any creative process, says Rian Johnson

Star Wars The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson believes that catering to the expectations of fans is a mistake as it wont have a long lasting impact on the viewers. His comments came after the latest instalment of Star Wars, The Rise of Skyw...

BSP MPs urge Prez to rescind amended citizenship law

Dubbing the amended citizenship law as divisive and violative of constitutional provisions, Bahujan Samaj Party on Wednesday urged President Ram Nath Kovind to rescind the legislation. The party also demanded a judicial probe into police ex...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019