Anti-CAA protest: Section-144 imposed in Delhi's North East District

Section-144, which prohibits the gathering of five or more people, has been imposed in the North East District of Delhi, a day after an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest had turned violent in Seelampur area.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 11:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 11:31 IST
A Delhi Police party carrying out patrolling in Seelampur area of New Delhi on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Section-144, which prohibits the gathering of five or more people, has been imposed in the North East District of Delhi, a day after an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest had turned violent in Seelampur area. A police party carried out patrolling in Seelampur earlier today morning.

A total of six people were arrested in connection with the anti-citizenship law demonstration in Seelampur. Raids are being conducted to apprehend some other people who have also been identified, police said. The anti-CAA protest turned violent in the area, forcing police to use tear gas shells to disperse the protestors, who torched two buses on Tuesday.

The police also stopped vehicular movement on the road, which connects Seelampur with Jafrabad, due to the demonstration. The protest in Seelampur came days after the clashes between police and protesters in Jamia Millia Islamia over the citizenship law.

The CAA grants citizenship to non-Muslims of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution and arrived in India until December 31, 2014. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have appealed to the people to maintain peace and tranquillity. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

