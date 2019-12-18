Left Menu
Akshay's review petition will surely be rejected: Nirbhaya's mother

Nirbhaya's Mother, Asha Devi, on Wednesday exuded confidence that the Supreme Court will make decision in their favour and junk the review petition of one of the death-row convicts in the rape and murder case.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 18-12-2019 11:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 11:33 IST
Nirbhaya's Mother, Asha Devi speaking to ANI on Wednesday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Nirbhaya's Mother, Asha Devi, on Wednesday exuded confidence that the Supreme Court will make decision in their favour and junk the review petition of one of the death-row convicts in the rape and murder case. "His [Akshay Kumar Singh] petition has no connection with the case and will surely be dismissed," Devi told ANI.

She said that Delhi's Patiala House Court will decide when the convicts will be hanged, today. "I am sure the decision in both the courts will be in our favour." The apex court is slated to hear Akshay's review petition today. He has moved the court seeking review of its 2017 verdict which upheld the death penalty awarded to him and three others in the case. The convict has sought modification and leniency in the sentence.

They are facing the gallows for rape and murder of a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012. In May 2017, Mukesh, Akshay, Pawan and Vinay had knocked the doors of the apex court against a Delhi High Court order which confirmed the capital punishment awarded to them by the trial court in September 2013.

In a voluminous judgement, the bench of the top court had held the attitude of offenders as "bestial proclivity" and said, "It sounds like a story from a different world where humanity is treated with irreverence." Subsequently, the three convicts besides Akshay had sought review of the judgment but it was dismissed.

Besides four convicts, prime accused Ram Singh had committed suicide in the Tihar jail during the trial of the case. Another accused in the matter was a minor and had appeared before a juvenile justice court. (ANI)

