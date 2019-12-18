Left Menu
Jaipur serial blasts case: Court convicts four, one accused acquitted

  • Jaipur
  Updated: 18-12-2019 14:16 IST
A special court here on Wednesday found four accused guilty in connection with the 2008 Jaipur serial bomb blasts that had left 70 people dead and 185 injured. However, one of the accused was acquitted by the court.

Arguments on quantum of punishment will take place on Thursday. Eight serial bomb blasts had rocked Jaipur on May 13, 2008.

The four -Mohammad Saif, Mohammad Sarwar Azmi, Mohammad Salman and Saifurrehman were convicted under IPC sections 302 (punishment for murder), 307 (Attempt to murder), 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons, means), 326 (causing hurt by acid attack), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 121-A (Conspiring to commit certain offences against State), 124-A (sedition), 153-A (promoting disharmony) and sections of Explosive Substances Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, public prosecutor Srichand said. He said the court has given benefit of doubt to the fifth accused Shahbaz Hussain and acquitted him.

