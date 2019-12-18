Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC seeks repsponse of Centre, States/UTs on implementation of laws against rape

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought the response of Centre, States and Union Territories (UTs) regarding the implementation of provisions of criminal law relating to rape cases and other sexual offences. It has also asked for details about the utilisation of 'Nirbhaya Fund' by them.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 16:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 16:56 IST
SC seeks repsponse of Centre, States/UTs on implementation of laws against rape
The Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought the response of Centre, States and Union Territories (UTs) regarding the implementation of provisions of criminal law relating to rape cases and other sexual offences. It has also asked for details about the utilisation of 'Nirbhaya Fund' by them. The top court has observed that the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) statistics reveal that desired results could not be achieved even after many amendments introduced in criminal law post-Nirbhaya incident.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde has asked whether all the Police Stations have a woman police officer to record the information of the victim. "The post-Nirbhaya incident, which shocked the conscience of the nation, many amendments were introduced in criminal law redefining the ambit of offences, providing for effective and speedy investigation and trial. Still, the statistics would reveal that desired results could not be achieved. As per the latest report of National Crime Records Bureau, in the year 2017, total 32,559 cases of rape were registered in India," observed the apex court.

"The delay in such matters has, in recent times, created agitation, anxiety and unrest in the minds of the people. The Nirbhaya case is not an isolated case where it has taken so long to reach finality. In fact, it is said that it has been one of the cases where agencies have acted swiftly taking into account the public outrage," it observed. The top court also asked if the information relating to the offence of rape received at a police station reveals that the place of commission of the offence is beyond its territorial jurisdiction, whether in such cases FIR without crime number is being recorded?

"Whether provisions are available for recording of first information by a woman police officer or a woman officer at the residence of the victim or any other place of choice of such person in case the victim is temporarily or permanently mentally or physically disabled," asked the apex court. Among the bunch of queries on which the Supreme Court has sought States' response is whether the police are completing the investigation within two months or not.

"Whether the police are completing the investigation and submitting the final report within a period of two months from the date of recording of information of the offence and if not, reasons for the delay," asked the top court. It also stated about the utilisation of 'Nirbhaya Fund.'

"In the year 2013, a separate fund, namely, Nirbhaya Fund for projects of women safety to support initiatives by government and NGOs was created. It is important to inform ourselves how far has the purpose of setting up the fund been achieved," said the Supreme Court. The top court has also sought a status report on the utilisation of the Nirbhaya Fund by Central or State Governments.

The Centre's response has been sought through its Home Secretary while all the States and UTs through their Chief Secretaries. The apex court has posted the matter for hearing on February 7. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

All schools to remain shut for two days in UP due to cold weather

All schools in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed on Thursday and Friday due to cold weather, according to a government order issued on Wednesday night. The schools have also been directed to reschedule the practical board examinations that ...

Have seen how friends are ignored in greed for power: Aaditya

In a veiled attack on the BJP, Shiv Sena leader and first-time MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday said he had seen how friends were ignored in the greed for power. He also said that no matter how much mud was created, lotus BJPs poll symbol...

French retailers, hoteliers suffer as strikes drag on

French hotels, restaurants, and stores are feeling the pain of a strike against pension reforms, which was causing transport chaos for the 14th day on Wednesday with Paris the worst hit, several trade bodies told Reuters. Since the start of...

UPDATE 1-Apple, Amazon, Google partner to make smart home devices more compatible

Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc and Alphabet Incs Google are partnering to lay the groundwork for better compatibility among their smart home products, the companies said on Wednesday.Zigbee Alliance, whose members include IKEA and NXP Semiconduc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019