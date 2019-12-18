Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nirbhaya case: Court directs Tihar authorities to seek convicts' response on filing of mercy pleas

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 18:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 18:13 IST
Nirbhaya case: Court directs Tihar authorities to seek convicts' response on filing of mercy pleas

A Delhi court directed Tihar jail authorities on Wednesday to seek within a week response from the four death row convicts in the sensational 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape-and-murder case as to whether they are filing mercy pleas against their executions with the President of India. The development assumes significance as the Supreme Court today dismissed the plea of Akshay Kumar Singh, one of the four convicts, saying review petition is not "re-hearing of appeal over and over again" and it had already considered the mitigating and aggravating circumstances while upholding the death penalty.

The 23-year-old paramedic student was gang raped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 inside a moving bus in south Delhi by six persons before being thrown out on the road. She died on December 29, 2012 at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora commenced the hearing on Delhi government's plea seeking issuance of death warrants for executing the convicts just after the apex court verdict, and said that it will wait for the copy of the judgement. "Let order of Supreme Court be officially communicated". The court adjourned the hearing for January 7.

The lawyer appearing for Nirbhaya's mother said that there was no impediment in issuing death warrants in the case. Consoling Nirbhaya's crying mother, the judge said, "I have full sympathy with you. I know someone has died but there are their rights too. We are here to listen to you but are also bound by the law."

Crying, she said: "Everywhere we go they (the convicts) say they have legal remedies. What do we have?" On prosecution's repeated request that the court should pass death warrants, the court said, "The 'law of natural justice' says that the convicts are heard, till the time their remedies are available."

After hearing the arguments, the court directed the Tihar authorities to issue fresh notice to the convicts. The Delhi government, meanwhile, filed a fresh application seeking issuance of death warrant against all the four convicts in the case.

After the 30-minute hearing, the court, via video conference, informed the convicts about Wednesday's court proceedings. The court was hearing the applications moved by Nirbhaya's parents as well as the prosecution seeking issuance of death warrant against the convict.

"The court can issue death warrant. Nothing prevents court from issuing death warrants," they told the court, maintaining that the convicts were using delay tactics. While the proceedings were underway before the trial court, the counsel for Mukesh Kumar, when contacted, said that the question of mercy petition arises only after availing all the legal remedies.

"There is still a legal remedy of curative petition in the Supreme Court before filing mercy petition to the President. We are examining the option of first filing a curative petition against the apex court order on July 9 last year by which it dismissed his review petition," advocate M L Sharma said. On July 9 last year, the apex court had dismissed the review pleas filed by the other three convicts -- Mukesh (30), Pawan Gupta (23) and Vinay Sharma (24) -- in the case, saying no grounds have been made out by them for review of the 2017 verdict.

One of the six accused in the case, Ram Singh, allegedly committed suicide in the Tihar Jail here. A juvenile, who was among the accused, was convicted by a juvenile justice board and was released from a reformation home after serving a three-year term.

The top court in its 2017 verdict had upheld the capital punishment awarded to them by the Delhi High Court and the trial court in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Republican roadblocks and a civics lesson: key moments in the U.S. House impeachment debate

A bitterly divided U.S. House of Representatives engaged in an impeachment debate before historic votes on two charges accusing President Donald Trump of abusing his power and obstructing Congress.Here are some highlights from the contentio...

Trump gave us 'no choice' but to impeach: top Democrat

Washington, Dec 18 AFP US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday President Donald Trump posed an ongoing threat to the countrys security that left Democrats no choice but to impeach him. It is tragic that the presidents reckless actions ...

All schools to remain shut for two days in UP due to cold weather

All schools in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed on Thursday and Friday due to cold weather, according to a government order issued on Wednesday night. The schools have also been directed to reschedule the practical board examinations that ...

Have seen how friends are ignored in greed for power: Aaditya

In a veiled attack on the BJP, Shiv Sena leader and first-time MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday said he had seen how friends were ignored in the greed for power. He also said that no matter how much mud was created, lotus BJPs poll symbol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019