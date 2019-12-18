Left Menu
CAA will not affect Indian citizens, says Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami

Extending his support to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday said that the newly-enacted Act will not affect Indian citizens.

  Salem (Tamil Nadu)
  Updated: 18-12-2019 19:22 IST
  Created: 18-12-2019 19:22 IST
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Extending his support to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday said that the newly-enacted Act will not affect Indian citizens. "CAA has been clarified by Prime Minister Modi and other ministers. As far as CAA is concerned, all Indians residing in the country will not be affected," the Chief Minister said here.

He added, "Late former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had met PM Modi in 2014 and had appealed him regarding the provision of dual-citizenship for Sri Lankan Tamils. After her death, I have emphasized the same with PM Modi. When CAA was presented in the Parliament, the AIADMK MPs have even mentioned this point." "During the war in Sri Lanka in 2009, then Chief Minister Karunanidhi assured them that they don't have to worry. More than one Lakh Sri Lankan Tamil refugees were killed after believing his words," Palaniswami said.

Hitting out at Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin, he said: "Stalin is deliberately spreading false information that we have betrayed the Sri Lankan Tamils." "There are more than 107 refugee camps all across Tamil Nadu and many refugees are even living outside camps. We have given all the facilities to them just like every resident for the state," the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader added. (ANI)

