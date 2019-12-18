Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi HC to hear JMI incident related pleas on Thursday

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday agreed to hear various pleas related to the Jamia Millia University incident on Thursday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 20:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 20:47 IST
Delhi HC to hear JMI incident related pleas on Thursday
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday agreed to hear various pleas related to the Jamia Millia University incident on Thursday. The various petitions including of Imam of Jama Masjid of Parliament House, lawyers Rizwan and Nabila Hasan would be heard by a division bench headed by Delhi High Court Chief Justice DN Patel.

Meanwhile, Delhi High Court's single-judge bench transferred the petition challenging detention, seeking relief and release of Jamia students, locals 'detained' during the protest to a HC's division bench headed by Delhi HC's Chief Justice DN Patel. The petition will be heard on Thursday along with other pleas related to protest. Justice Vibhu Bakhru transferred the plea after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Additional Solicitor General Aman Lekhi apprised the court that all matters pertaining to Jamia Millia University should be heard by a bench headed by respective Chief Justice of that court.

The court was hearing a petition filed by lawyer Nabila Hasan and two students. Ladida Farzana and Ayesh Renna through advocate Sneha Mukherjee and Siddharth Seem, who has sought to quash all criminal proceedings initiated against students and to preserve the CCTV footage of all cameras in and around the universities.

The petitioner has approached the Delhi High court seeking the release of Jamia Millia University students and locals, who were detained during a protest against Citizen Amendment Act (CAA). The plea also sought the court's direction to authorities concerned to provide medical care and monetary compensation to injured people as well as to set up a court-monitored committee headed by a retired High Court or Supreme Court Judge.

The petitioners blamed the forces for using extreme, ruthless and excessive physical force and violence against unarmed and peaceful students. The plea also raised questions over the use of "extreme" measures such as tear gas shells, chili-based explosives and rubber bullets against the protesters. "Therefore, the petitioners prayed before the High Court to direct the government to declare on their website the full list with names of students and residents of Jamia Milia Islamia University and Aligarh Muslim University that were detained by state police and paramilitary forces. They also sought direction to provide detained persons access to their family members and to legal counsel," the petition read.

The petition has also sought to ensure the safety of all students within JMI university campuses and to ensure that no student is forced to leave the campuses. However, the police have said that no student of the university was arrested. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Apple, Amazon, Google partner to make smart home devices more compatible

Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc and Alphabet Incs Google are partnering to lay the groundwork for better compatibility among their smart home products, the companies said on Wednesday.Zigbee Alliance, whose members include IKEA and NXP Semiconduc...

Cole on signing with Yankees: 'It was my dream'

Star right-hander Gerrit Cole elected against signing with the New York Yankees after they drafted him in 2008, opting to enroll at UCLA instead. Eleven years later, Cole was fitted for pinstripes at an introductory news conference on Wedne...

UPDATE 1-Italian tax police seize documents on ouster of former Cattolica CEO

Italian tax police visited the headquarters of insurer Societa Cattolica di Assicurazione on Wednesday and seized documents relating to the sacking of former Chief Executive Alberto Minali in October, a source close to the case said.In a st...

All schools to remain shut for two days in UP due to cold weather

All schools in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed on Thursday and Friday due to cold weather, according to a government order issued on Wednesday night. The schools have also been directed to reschedule the practical board examinations that w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019