CAA anti-constitution, against theory of equality: IUML MP Kunhalikutty

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national general secretary PK Kunhalikutty on Wednesday said that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was anti-constitution and is against the theory of equality enshrined in it.

IUML leader PK Kunhalikutty. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national general secretary PK Kunhalikutty on Wednesday said that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was anti-constitution and is against the theory of equality enshrined in it. "CAA is anti-constitution and against the theory of equality. With the Supreme Court sending notice to the government, the Centre will now have to explain why such a law has been brought," Kunhalikutty told ANI.

The IUMML has filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the CAA. Kunhalikutty, further hoped that the merit of the case will be considered and that the Supreme Court will make a decision on the matter.

The CAB smoothly sailed through Parliament after the Rajya Sabha passed it on December 11. As many as 125 members of the Upper House voted in favour of the Bill while 105 MPs voted against the Bill, which was passed by Lok Sabha earlier this week. The Bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

