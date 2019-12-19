Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC takes suo moto cognisance regarding assessment of criminal justice system in response to sexual offences

The Supreme Court issued a notice to Centre, state governments and Union Territories and sought their response while taking suo moto cognisance regarding the assessment of criminal justice system in response to sexual offences.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 04:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 04:21 IST
SC takes suo moto cognisance regarding assessment of criminal justice system in response to sexual offences
The Supreme Court of India (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court issued a notice to Centre, state governments and Union Territories and sought their response while taking suo moto cognisance regarding the assessment of criminal justice system in response to sexual offences. A Bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobse asks Centre through Home Secretary, all the states and UTs through Chief Secretaries, to file their responses and posted the matter for hearing on February 7 next year.

The court took suo moto cognisance in the light of 2012 Delhi gang-rape case and Telangana gang-rape and murder case. "Post Nirbhaya incident, which shocked the conscience of the nation, many amendments were introduced in criminal law redefining the ambit of offences, providing for effective and speedy investigation and trial. Still, the statistics would reveal that desired results could not be achieved," the top court observed.

"As per the latest report of National Crime Records Bureau of Crime in India in the year 2017, total 32,559 cases of rape were registered in India. The delay in such matters has, in recent times, created agitation, anxiety and unrest in the minds of the people. The Nirbhaya case is not an isolated case where it has taken so long to reach finality. In fact, it is said that it has been one of the cases where agencies have acted swiftly taking into account the public outrage," it added. The Supreme Court stated that it is necessary to take stock of the implementation of provisions of criminal law, including the said amendments, relating to rape cases and other sexual offences. It is necessary to call for information with regard to the status of affairs at ground level from various duty holders like investigation agencies, prosecution, medico-forensic agencies, rehabilitation, legal aid agencies and also courts to get a holistic view to make criminal justice system responsive in the cases of this nature, it noted.

It also stated about the utilisation of 'Nirbhaya Fund.' "In the year 2013, a separate fund, namely, Nirbhaya Fund for projects of women safety to support initiatives by government and NGOs was created. It is important to inform ourselves how far has the purpose of setting up the fund been achieved," said the Supreme Court.

The top court has also sought a status report on the utilisation of the Nirbhaya Fund by Centre or State Governments. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

Infosys to pay USD 800,000 to settle case with California Attorney General

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Concrete steps must be taken for ending atrocity crimes in Darfur: ICC

Concrete steps must be taken towards ending impunity for atrocity crimes in Darfur, the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court ICC told the Security Council on Wednesday, during her briefing on Sudan.Emboldened by positive political...

US House votes to impeach President Donald Trump

US House of Representatives on Wednesday local time voted to impeach Donald Trump, making him the third President in American history to be impeached. CNN reported that a majority of the US House of Representatives voted to support the two ...

Soccer-Liverpool need Van Dijk's defensive vision: Kewell

Liverpool missed the calming presence of defender Virgil van Dijk in their 2-1 victory over Mexicos Monterrey in the Club World Cup semi-final on Wednesday, former midfielder Harry Kewell said. Dutch international Van Dijk missed the match ...

Incitement to anti-Indian violence by Pak not conducive to peace: Rajnath Singh

The top Pakistani leadership is indulging in extreme rhetoric and belligerent statements, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh conveyed to the American leadership on Wednesday, saying incitement to anti-Indian violence is not conducive to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019