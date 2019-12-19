National capital gears up for Republic Day 2020, MHA gives 48 extra CAPFs coys to Delhi

Preparation for Republic Day 2020 celebrations have been started as the Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to deploy 48 extra companies of Central Armed Police force (CAPF) in Delhi. The first batch of troops will be deployed in the national capital by next week.

"It has been decided to make available 48 Coys of CAPFs to Delhi Police for law & order duties and security arrangements in connection with Republic Day Celebrations 2020," Ministry of Home Affairs said in an official communication. According to sources, already there are companies of Central Armed Police force deployed in the national capital and extra 48 companies have been given as per the availability of the forces.

The force deployment will start from 25 December and will remain in Delhi till 31 January. Apart from this, a meeting is scheduled for next week where all security agencies will participate to discuss security issues and coordination related matters.

Intelligence Bureau has already given a detailed threat perception to all agencies which are preparing for the Republic Day celebrations. (ANI)

