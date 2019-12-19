Ex-managers from S.Africa's Eskom arrested - police
Former managers from South Africa's troubled state-run power firm Eskom have been arrested, a spokesman for the elite police unit the Hawks said on Thursday. An Eskom spokeswoman said she was not aware of the arrests.
A breaking news banner run on local TV news channel eNCA said the people had been arrested for alleged fraud and corruption amounting to some 745 million rand ($50.65 million).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Eskom
- South Africa
- Hawks
- eNCA
ALSO READ
Parliament does not owe Eskom R17 000
UPDATE 1-South Africa hit by power cuts as Eskom units break down
South Africa's Eskom to implement power cuts
UPDATE 1-Power cuts to continue in South Africa as Eskom units perform at low levels
Power cuts to continue in South Africa as Eskom units perform at low levels