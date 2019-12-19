Left Menu
Ukraine court adjourns hearing in PrivatBank nationalisation case

A Ukrainian appeal court adjourned hearing a case on Thursday about the nationalization of PrivatBank, pending the outcome of decisions in other cases, representatives of PrivatBank and the central bank said on Thursday. The government took Ukraine's largest lender into state hands in 2016 as part of a donor-backed clean-up of the finance system, saying shady lending practices under then-owner Ihor Kolomoisky had driven the bank close to insolvency.

Kolomoisky denies wrongdoing and disputes the central bank's characterization of Privat Bank's finances at the time, and is demanding compensation or a share of his bank back.

