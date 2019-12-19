Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nirbhaya case: Delhi HC dismisses convict's plea claiming he was juvenile

The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by one of the death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya rape case, who had claimed that he was minor at the time of the offence and should be treated under the Juvenile Justice Act.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 16:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 16:45 IST
Nirbhaya case: Delhi HC dismisses convict's plea claiming he was juvenile
The Delhi High Court . Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by one of the death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya rape case, who had claimed that he was minor at the time of the offence and should be treated under the Juvenile Justice Act. Justice Suresh Kumar, while dismissing his plea, also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on convict Pawan Kumar Gupta's lawyer A P Singh for not appearing before the court for hearing and wasting its time by trying to play "hide and seek" game.

The court has also asked the Delhi Bar Council to take action against the advocate. The court had earlier in the adjourned till January 24 the matter but after Nirbhaya's parents objected, it recalled it and listed the matter for later today.

Gupta, in his plea, had stated that since he was juvenile in 2012 when the rape was committed, he should be treated under the Juvenile Justice Act. He alleged that his ossification test was not done at that point of time and he should be given the benefit of that. The convict argued that the claim of juvenility can be raised at any time even after the final disposal of the case.

"Ossification test of the petitioner was conducted by the investigating officers. The age verification report filed by the investigating officers could not be relied upon. The convict should be treated as a juvenile under the Juvenile Justice Act," stated the petition. The case pertains to for rape and murder of a 23-year-old paramedical student by six men on a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012.

Gupta, along with three others - Akshay, Vinay and Mukesh - is facing the gallows in the case. The main accused, Ram Singh, allegedly committed suicide in Tihar Jail during the trial. Another accused was a minor at the time of the commission of the crime and was sent to a reform facility and released after three years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

U.S.-China to sign 'phase one' trade pact in early January -Mnuchin

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday the United States and China would sign their so-called phase one trade pact at the beginning of January, adding that it was completely finished and just undergoing a technical scrub.Mn...

EXCLUSIVE-US probe of Saudi oil attack shows it came from north -report

The United States said new evidence and analysis of weapons debris recovered from an attack on Saudi oil facilities on Sept. 14 indicates the strike likely came from the north, reinforcing its earlier assessment that Iran was behind the off...

Russia's FSB says it "neutralises" shooter after attack in central Moscow -Ifax

Russias FSB security service said on Thursday it had neutralised a shooter at its headquarters in central Moscow, Interfax news agency reported, after Izvestia newspaper reported that three had been shot dead in an attack.Several people wer...

Britain wants secrecy laws to be fit for modern security threats

Britain wants to make sure its secrecy laws guarding the publication of secure information are fit to deal with modern security threats, Prime Minister Boris Johnsons spokesman said on Thursday.Earlier, the government set out its legislativ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019