Andhra: HC lawyers stage protest against Jagan Reddy's proposed idea of three capitals

Andhra Pradesh High Court lawyers on Thursday protested in front of state high court against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's proposed idea of three capitals for the state. During the protest, lawyers raised slogans against the Reddy government, stating that Andhra Pradesh does not need three capitals. They said that Amaravati, the current capital of the state, is located at the centre of the state and it is easily accessible.

Advocates also staged protest against the proposal to shift the High Court to Kurnool. Prasad Babu, Convenor of Andhra Pradesh High Court Sadhana Samiti and Pundareekakshudu, Co-convenor of the organisation also participated in the protest. The lawyers mentioned that a number of cases registered in the central Andhra region are higher than in Rayalaseema.

They suggested that two High Court benches can be constituted in North Andhra and Rayalaseema regions. The farmers in Amaravati are also protesting against the suggestion that the state may have three capitals.

Several residents of villages in Amaravati, including women and senior citizens, participated in the protest during which they stopped vehicular movement and burnt tyres on Tulluru village road.Shrinivas, one of the protestors, said his father along with other farmers has given 33,000 acres of land to the capital city."After the Chief Minister's announcement, the people are confused. Amaravati should be declared as the only capital," Shrinivas told ANI.A relay hunger strike was also held at the Velagapudi village. Locals from nearby villages held black flags during a rally in the village.Police personnel had been deployed in the area and prohibitory orders were also in place. Reddy has mooted the idea of three capitals for the state to give a push to "decentralised development".He had said that the state may have different legislative, executive and judicial capitals. (ANI)

