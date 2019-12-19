Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra: HC lawyers stage protest against Jagan Reddy's proposed idea of three capitals

Andhra Pradesh High Court lawyers on Thursday protested in front of state high court against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's proposed idea of three capitals for the state.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 16:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 16:48 IST
Andhra: HC lawyers stage protest against Jagan Reddy's proposed idea of three capitals
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh High Court lawyers on Thursday protested in front of state high court against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's proposed idea of three capitals for the state. During the protest, lawyers raised slogans against the Reddy government, stating that Andhra Pradesh does not need three capitals. They said that Amaravati, the current capital of the state, is located at the centre of the state and it is easily accessible.

Advocates also staged protest against the proposal to shift the High Court to Kurnool. Prasad Babu, Convenor of Andhra Pradesh High Court Sadhana Samiti and Pundareekakshudu, Co-convenor of the organisation also participated in the protest. The lawyers mentioned that a number of cases registered in the central Andhra region are higher than in Rayalaseema.

They suggested that two High Court benches can be constituted in North Andhra and Rayalaseema regions. The farmers in Amaravati are also protesting against the suggestion that the state may have three capitals.

Several residents of villages in Amaravati, including women and senior citizens, participated in the protest during which they stopped vehicular movement and burnt tyres on Tulluru village road.Shrinivas, one of the protestors, said his father along with other farmers has given 33,000 acres of land to the capital city."After the Chief Minister's announcement, the people are confused. Amaravati should be declared as the only capital," Shrinivas told ANI.A relay hunger strike was also held at the Velagapudi village. Locals from nearby villages held black flags during a rally in the village.Police personnel had been deployed in the area and prohibitory orders were also in place. Reddy has mooted the idea of three capitals for the state to give a push to "decentralised development".He had said that the state may have different legislative, executive and judicial capitals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

AAP to launch official slogan for upcoming polls on Friday

Days after the Prashant Kishor-led political consultancy firm I-PAC came on board with the AAP, the party is set to launch its official slogan for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections on Friday. The Aam Aadmi Party in collaboration with I-...

U.S.-China to sign 'phase one' trade pact in early January -Mnuchin

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday the United States and China would sign their so-called phase one trade pact at the beginning of January, adding that it was completely finished and just undergoing a technical scrub.Mn...

EXCLUSIVE-US probe of Saudi oil attack shows it came from north -report

The United States said new evidence and analysis of weapons debris recovered from an attack on Saudi oil facilities on Sept. 14 indicates the strike likely came from the north, reinforcing its earlier assessment that Iran was behind the off...

Russia's FSB says it "neutralises" shooter after attack in central Moscow -Ifax

Russias FSB security service said on Thursday it had neutralised a shooter at its headquarters in central Moscow, Interfax news agency reported, after Izvestia newspaper reported that three had been shot dead in an attack.Several people wer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019