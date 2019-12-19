Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Catalan regional leader barred from holding public office - court

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 17:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 17:06 IST
UPDATE 1-Catalan regional leader barred from holding public office - court

The pro-independence leader of Catalonia's regional government has been barred from holding public office for 18 months over his refusal to order the removal of separatist symbols from buildings, the Spanish region's highest court said on Thursday.

The ban handed to Quim Torra by the Barcelona court, for disobedience, could prompt snap elections in the wealthy northeastern region, where a movement calling for independence from Spain has cleaved society. Torra's term as regional leader is set to end in 2021. The sentence is open to appeal at Spain's Supreme Court, meaning the ban, if upheld, could take months to come into force. Torra's office had no immediate comment on the ruling, a spokeswoman said.

Since taking office in May 2018, Torra has repeatedly clashed with Madrid, most recently calling for a new vote on self-determination for the region as protests over the jailing of nine independence leaders were staged in Barcelona. The court case stems from Torra's refusal to follow the orders of Spain's electoral committee to remove symbols supporting jailed and self-exiled Catalan independence leaders from public buildings during April's general election campaign.

The court also fined Torra about 30,000 euros ($33,000). ($1 = 0.9073 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

Will bring energy, positivity to KKR like a 20-year-old: Tambe

Pravin Tambe believes that ones age is what one feels and at 48, the Mumbai leg-spinner doesnt think that he is one day older than 20. On a day when youngsters went unsold at the IPL auctions here on Thursday, the former Rajasthan Royals le...

Kingpin of drug racket arrested in JK's Samba

An alleged kingpin of inter-state drug racket was arrested on Thursday along Jammu-Pathankot highway in Samba district, police said here. Rashid Hussain Thoker of Gudoora village of Pulwama, was arrested on a specific information at Tapyal-...

Labour unions criticise Cambodia over fresh blow to workers' rights

By Matt Blomberg PHNOM PENH, Dec 19 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Workers making clothes in Cambodia for major global fashion brands face increased risk of abuse due to a new law, trade unions said, as they slammed the government for sidelin...

AAP to launch official slogan for upcoming polls on Friday

Days after the Prashant Kishor-led political consultancy firm I-PAC came on board with the AAP, the party is set to launch its official slogan for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections on Friday. The Aam Aadmi Party in collaboration with I-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019