UK government rejects demands for new Scottish referendum
Britain's government rejected Scotland's First Minister demands for a new independence referendum after Brexit, saying it would be "a damaging distraction" and would undermine the result of the last vote five years ago. Nicola Sturgeon, who heads Edinburgh’s pro-independence devolved government, said she has a new mandate to call for a fresh independence vote after winning the most seats in Scotland in last week's general election.
"A second independence referendum next year would be a damaging distraction," the government said in a briefing note accompany its legislative agenda. "It would undermine the decisive result of the 2014 referendum and the promise made to the Scottish people that it was a once in a generation vote."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
