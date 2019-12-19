Left Menu
Development News Edition

Not convinced that NRC will not be implemented nationwide : Prashant Kishor

Janata Dal-United (JDU) vice president Prashant Kishor on Thursday said that he is not convinced with the argument that National Register of Citizens (NRC) would not be implemented pan India.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 19:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 19:13 IST
Not convinced that NRC will not be implemented nationwide : Prashant Kishor
Prashant Kishor (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Janata Dal-United (JDU) vice president Prashant Kishor on Thursday said that he is not convinced with the argument that National Register of Citizens (NRC) would not be implemented pan India. "The argument that no nationwide #NRC has been ANNOUNCED is not convincing as it is not the SAME as clearly stating that there will be No #NRC," tweeted Kishor.

The JDU leader has been publicly taking a stand contrary to his party on the citizenship law and had also offered his resignation to the party chief Nitish Kumar. The NRC, which has been developed with the aim of segregating Indian citizens from illegal migrants, was implemented in Assam. Recently, the final list of NRC was published in which 19,06,657 persons were excluded including those who did not submit their claims. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai: Farhan Akhtar takes part in CAA protest, says raising voice an 'absolute democratic right'

Actor Farhan Akhtar on Thursday took part in a protest against the amended Citizenship Act in Mumbai and said that raising voice is an absolute democratic right of every citizen. To raise your voice against something is an absolute democrat...

Delhi Police asks Facebook, Twitter and Insta to block 60 accounts for sharing fake news

In order to contain rumours and maintain law and order, Delhi Police has written to social media platforms, asking them to block as many as 60 accounts for allegedly sharing fake news. It was necessitated in the backdrop of violent protest ...

Russia's FSB says it "neutralises" shooter after attack in central Moscow -Ifax

Russias FSB security service said on Thursday it had neutralised a shooter at its headquarters in central Moscow, Interfax news agency reported, after Izvestia newspaper reported that three had been shot dead in an attack.Several people wer...

Mumbai City pocket crucial win in Jamshedpur

A brilliant strike from second-half substitute Raynier Fernandes helped Mumbai City FC beat Jamshedpur FC 2-1 in an Indian Super League clash at the JRD Tata Sports Complex here on Thursday. Paulo Machados 15th minute free-kick goal was ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019