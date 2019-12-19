Left Menu
NGT seeks response from Centre, NPCIL on plea against expansion of Kaiga atomic power project

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 19-12-2019 20:15 IST
  Created: 19-12-2019 20:15 IST
The National Green Tribunal Thursday sought response from the Centre and Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) on a plea challenging grant of environment clearance to Kaiga atomic power project in Karnataka. A bench comprising Justice K Ramakrishnan and expert member Saibal Dasgupta issued notice to the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) and NPCIL while seeking their replies before January 28.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Karnataka resident Kaiga Anuvidyut Sthawarad and others against the environment clearance in respect of the (Expansion of Capacity of Unit 5 and 6) of Kaiga Atomic Power Project, in Uttar Kannada in Karnataka. Senior advocate Devadatt Kamat, appearing for the petitioners, challenged the validity of the grant of environmental clearance by the MoEF on August 5, 2019, for expansion of the capacity of Kaiga Units 5 and 6 from 235 MWe to 700 MWe each.

He argued that the clearance was granted contrary to prior orders of the NGT and also without any consideration of the adverse impact that the ecological sensitive zones of the western ghats are going to face. "Grant of the said EC has not taken into account the adverse environmental impact likely to be caused as a result of laying down of power transmission lines through the dense tropical forests of the Western Ghats surrounding the project site, which are in an eco-sensitive zone," the plea said.

