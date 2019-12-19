Algeria names Sabri Boukadoum interim PM - state TV

Algeria's newly sworn-in President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Thursday named Sabri Boukadoum as interim prime minister, state television said.

Melbourne also named Kamel Beljoud as an interior minister and instructed the rest of the government ministers to continue ruling in a caretaker capacity.

