Fiscal 2020 domestic spending bill advances in U.S. Senate

The U.S. Senate, hoping to meet a looming deadline, on Thursday advanced legislation to fund an array of domestic programs through Sept. 30 in a bid to prevent government agency shutdowns when existing funds expire at the end of this week.

The Senate voted 71-21 to limit debate on the bill, which is one of two massive fiscal 2020 spending measures it hopes to pass either Thursday or Friday.

