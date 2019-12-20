USMCA approval will trigger investment, growth - Mexico foreign minister

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Thursday that a new North American trade deal will start a new phase of investment and growth for Mexico, ending a period of uncertainty.

The U.S. House of Representatives approved the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), sending the deal which replaces the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) to the Senate for consideration early in 2020.

