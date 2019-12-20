Left Menu
UPDATE 1-U.S. envoy meets 2nd senior China diplomat as NK tensions rise

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng met with U.S. special envoy for North Korea Stephen Biegun on Friday, China's foreign ministry said, Biegun's second high-level meeting in Beijing in two days amid growing tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

North Korea has conducted a series of weapons tests in recent weeks and some experts say the reclusive state may be preparing for an intercontinental ballistic missile test soon. Such a move would mark a break from the detente reached with the United States last year and put the two countries back on a path of confrontation. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang, who disclosed the meeting of Le and Biegun during a daily briefing, did not elaborate on what was discussed. He reiterated that China urges the United States and North Korea to resume dialogue and meet each other halfway.

A separate statement issued by the ministry on Friday said Le and Biegun exchanged views on North Korea but it did not elaborate on the specifics. Biegun arrived in the Chinese capital and met with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui on Thursday. China's foreign ministry said in a statement issued late Thursday that the two exchanged views on achieving denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula in stages.

His visit comes days after China and Russia jointly proposed to the United Nations Security Council to ease some of the economic sanctions in place against North Korea to "break the deadlock" in the stalled talks between Pyongyang and Washington. China has repeatedly touted the plan as the best option available, arguing that some concessions must be made to Pyongyang in order to achieve a political resolution. The United States has said it does not support any easing of sanctions, however, and can veto any proposal put to a vote for the 15-member council. It is unclear if Biegun had any behind-the-scenes contact with North Korean officials in Beijing, but his overtures and calls for new talks were not publicly answered by Pyongyang. He did not speak to reporters as he left a hotel in Beijing earlier on Friday.

